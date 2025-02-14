Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Globe Life Stock?

McKinney, Texas-based Globe Life Inc. (GL) provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower-middle and middle-income families. With a market cap of $10.2 billion, Globe Life operates through life insurance, supplemental health insurance, and Annuities and Investments segments.

The insurer has significantly underperformed the broader market over the past year. GL stock has dipped 1.5% over the past 52 weeks, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 23.5% surge during the same time frame. However, in 2025, GL stock soared 10.8%, outpacing SPX’s 4% gains on a YTD basis.

Zooming in further, while GL has lagged behind the SPDR S&P Insurance ETF’s (KIE) 22.3% gains over the past 52 weeks, it has substantially outpaced KIE’s 3.2% returns during the same time frame.

Globe Life’s stock prices dipped over 2.5% in the trading session after the release of its mixed Q4 results on Feb. 5. While the company observed a 4.5% increase in premium collection, reaching $1.2 billion, it observed a notable drop in realized gains which led to its overall revenues increase by a more modest 3.6% year-over-year to $1.5 billion, missing the Street’s topline expectations by 1%. However, its non-GAAP net operating income grew 12.1% year-over-year to $3.14 per share, exceeding the consensus estimates by 1.3%. Following the initial dip, GL stock rebounded 2.9% in the next trading session.

For the current fiscal 2025, ending in December, analysts expect GL to deliver an 11.8% year-over-year growth in net operating income to $13.83 per share. However, the company has a mixed earnings surprise history. While it has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates thrice over the past four quarters, it missed the expectations on one other occasion.

Among the 12 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on seven “Strong Buy,” one “Moderate Buy,” and four “Hold” ratings.

This configuration is slightly more bullish than two months ago when only six analysts gave “Strong Buy” recommendations.

On Jan. 23, BMO Capital analyst Jack Matten initiated GL’s coverage with a “Market Perform” rating and set a price target of $114.

GL’s mean price target of $136.50 represents a 10.5% premium to current price levels, while its street-high target of $188 indicates a staggering 52.2% upside potential.

