Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Global Payments Stock?

Global Payments Inc. (GPN), headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments. With a market cap of $27.9 billion, the company offers funds transfer, merchant banking, accounting, Internet, and other services.

Shares of this leading payments technology company have considerably underperformed the broader market over the past year. GPN has declined 19.4% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 20.7%. In 2025, GPN stock is down 2.2%, compared to the SPX’s 3.1% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, GPN’s underperformance looks more pronounced compared to the Amplify Digital Payments ETF (IPAY). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 29.6% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s 5.1% gains on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s losses over the same time frame.

Despite facing challenges such as increased operating expenses and intensified competition in the payment market, GPN has been working to improve its performance. Rising expenses have led to decreased profitability, but the company remains competitive in the face of emerging firms that are challenging pricing dynamics.

On Oct. 30, GPN shares closed up more than 4% after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $3.08 missed Wall Street expectations of $3.11. The company’s adjusted revenue was $2.36 billion, failing to meet Wall Street forecasts of $2.38 billion. GPN expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $11.54 to $11.70, and expects revenue to be between $9.2 billion and $9.3 billion.

For the current fiscal year, ended in December 2024, analysts expect GPN’s EPS to grow 12.5% to $11 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

Among the 33 analysts covering GPN stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 16 “Strong Buy” ratings, three “Moderate Buys,” 12 “Holds,” and two “Strong Sells.”

This configuration is less bullish than a month ago, with 18 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Jan. 23, TD Cowen kept a “Buy” rating on GPN and raised the price target to $135, implying a potential upside of 23.2% from current levels.

The mean price target of $132.82 represents a 21.2% premium to GPN’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $194 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 77%.

