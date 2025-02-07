Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Fidelity National Information Services Stock?

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS), headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, provides financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers. Valued at $44.3 billion by market cap, FIS is a leading global provider of financial services technology solutions offering credit and debit card processing, electronic banking services, check risk management, check cashing, and merchant card processing services to financial institutions and merchants.

Shares of this leading fintech company have outperformed the broader market over the past year. FIS has gained 34.5% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 22.8%. However, in 2025, FIS stock is up 2.6%, compared to the SPX’s 3.4% rise on a YTD basis.

Zooming in further, FIS’ outperformance looks less pronounced compared to iShares FinTech Active ETF (BPAY). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 25.3% over the past year. However, the ETF’s 6.5% gains on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s returns over the same time frame.

On Nov. 4, FIS reported its Q3 results, and its shares closed down more than 3% in the following trading session. Its adjusted EPS of $1.40 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $1.29. The company’s revenue was $2.6 billion, matching Wall Street forecasts. FIS expects full-year adjusted EPS to be between $5.15 and $5.20, and expects revenue in the range of $10.1 billion to $10.2 billion.

For the current fiscal year, ended in December, analysts expect FIS’ EPS to grow 53.7% to $5.18 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

Among the 30 analysts covering FIS stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 13 “Strong Buy” ratings, three “Moderate Buys,” 13 “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

This configuration is less bullish than two months ago, with 14 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy,” and two analysts recommending a “Moderate Buy.”

On Jan. 23, TD Cowen kept a “Hold” rating on FIS and raised the price target to $87, implying a potential upside of 5% from current levels.

The mean price target of $95.44 represents a 15.2% premium to FIS’ current price levels. The Street-high price target of $126 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 52.1%.

