News & Insights

Stocks

Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Expeditors International Stock?

February 18, 2025 — 04:18 pm EST

Written by Neha Panjwani for Barchart->

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD), headquartered in Seattle, Washington, provides logistics services. Valued at $15.9 billion by market cap, the company provides air and ocean freight forwarding, vendor consolidation, customs clearance, marine insurance, distribution, and other international logistics services.

Shares of this leading non-asset-based third-party logistics provider have underperformed the broader market over the past year. EXPD has declined 9.6% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 22.3%. In 2025, EXPD stock is up 2.6%, compared to the SPX’s 4% rise on a YTD basis. 

Narrowing the focus, EXPD’s underperformance is also apparent compared to the ProShares Supply Chain Logistics ETF (SUPL). The exchange-traded fund has declined about 3.8% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s 3.3% gains on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s returns over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

EXPD's stock has struggled to keep pace with the market, as the company navigates challenges posed by volatile freight rates, limited air and ocean capacity, and geopolitical tensions that are eroding profit margins.

Today, on Feb. 18, EXPD reported its Q4 results. Its EPS increased 54.1% year over year to $1.68. The company’s revenue stood at $3 billion, up 29.7% year over year. 

For the current fiscal year, ended in December 2024, analysts expect EXPD’s EPS to grow 9.2% to $5.47 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat or matched the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

Among the 14 analysts covering EXPD stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Sell.” That’s based on eight “Strong Buy” ratings, and six “Strong Sells.”

www.barchart.com

The configuration has been consistent over the past three months. 

On Jan. 23, Stifel kept a “Hold” rating on EXPD and lowered the price target to $117, implying a potential upside of 2.9% from current levels.

The mean price target of $114.54 represents a marginal premium to EXPD’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $131 suggests an upside potential of 15.3%. 

On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

EXPD
SUPL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.