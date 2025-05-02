Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Expedia Group Stock?

With a market cap of $20.4 billion , Expedia Group, Inc. ( EXPE ) is a global online travel company offering a wide range of services across business-to-consumer (B2C), business-to-business (B2B), and metasearch segments. With popular brands like Expedia.com, Hotels.com, Vrbo, and trivago, it provides tools for travelers to plan, book, and experience trips, while also supporting partners with travel technology and marketing solutions.

Shares of the Seattle, Washington-based company have outperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. EXPE has risen 18.6% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has rallied 11.7% . However, shares of Expedia are down 15.2% on a YTD basis, lagging behind SPX’s 4.7% decrease.

Focusing more closely, the online travel company has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLY ) 13.7% return over the past 52 weeks.

Expedia Group stock soared 17.3% on Feb. 6 following its better-than-expected Q4 2024 results. Adjusted EPS came in at $2.39, with revenue hitting $3.2 billion, both surpassing analyst forecasts . Gross bookings climbed 13% year-over-year to $24.4 billion, fueled by a 12% rise in room nights to 86.4 million and solid performance across key brands like Expedia, Hotels.com, and Vrbo. Notably, the B2B segment led the way with a 24% jump in bookings, underscoring robust growth in partner-driven channels.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December 2025, analysts expect EXPE’s EPS to grow 24.7% year-over-year to $11.73. The company's earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion.

Among the 32 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 11 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and 20 “Holds.”

On Apr. 17, Morgan Stanley cut Expedia’s price target to $150 , maintaining an “Equal Weight” rating, citing broad estimate reductions due to macroeconomic and tariff-related pressures on e-commerce and digital advertising.

As of writing, EXPE is trading below the mean price target of $199.82. The Street-high price target of $290 implies a potential upside of 83.6% from the current price levels.

