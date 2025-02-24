Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Equifax Stock?

Atlanta, Georgia-based Equifax Inc. (EFX) is a fintech-focused global data, analytics and technology company, providing information solutions and HR outsourcing services to businesses, governments and consumers. With a market cap of $29.5 billion, Equifax operates through Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International segments.

Equifax has notably lagged behind the broader market over the past year. EFX stock has dropped 7.4% over the past 52 weeks and 6.6% on a YTD basis, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.7% surge over the past year and 2.2% gains in 2025.

Narrowing the focus, Equifax has also underperformed the Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF’s (FDFF) 25.4% surge over the past year and a 1.2% uptick in 2025.

Despite outperforming Street's bottom-line expectations, Equifax's stock plummeted 8.4% after the release of its mixed Q4 results on Feb. 6. The company reported a solid 17.1% year-over-year growth in adjusted EPS to $2.12, exceeding the consensus estimates by 95 basis points. And despite the ongoing softness in US hiring and mortgage markets, the company delivered a solid 7% year-over-year growth in operating revenues to $1.4 billion; however, it missed the Street's topline expectations. Furthermore, in fiscal 2025, Equifax expects its revenues to grow by a modest 4.7% year-over-year to $5.95 billion. And due to an expected decline of about 12% in US mortgage hard credit inquiries in the current year, Equifax expects its adjusted EPS to inch up 2.2% year-over-year to $7.45, which unsettled investor confidence.

Despite the weak guidance, analysts project Equifax’s adjusted earnings to grow about 4% year-over-year to $7.58 per share. On a positive note, the company has a promising earnings surprise history. It has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line expectations in each of the past four quarters.

Among the 21 analysts covering the EFX stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 14 “Strong Buy,” two “Moderate Buy,” and five “Hold” ratings.

This configuration is slightly less bullish than a month ago when 15 analysts gave “Strong Buy” recommendations.

On Feb. 7, Oppenheimer analyst Owen Lau reiterated an “Outperform” rating on EFX, while lowering the price target to $279.

EFX’s mean price target of $291.11 represents a 22.3% premium to current price levels, while its street-high target of $325 indicates a staggering 36.5% upside potential.

