Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Equifax Stock?

Atlanta, Georgia-based Equifax Inc. (EFX) is a fintech-focused global data, analytics and technology company, providing information solutions and HR outsourcing services to businesses, governments and consumers. With a market cap of $29.5 billion, Equifax operates through Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International segments.
Equifax has notably lagged behind the broader market over the past year. EFX stock has dropped 7.4% over the past 52 weeks and 6.6% on a YTD basis, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.7% surge over the past year and 2.2% gains in 2025.
Narrowing the focus, Equifax has also underperformed the Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF’s (FDFF) 25.4% surge over the past year and a 1.2% uptick in 2025.
Despite outperforming Street's bottom-line expectations, Equifax's stock plummeted 8.4% after the release of its mixed Q4 results on Feb. 6. The company reported a solid 17.1% year-over-year growth in adjusted EPS to $2.12, exceeding the consensus estimates by 95 basis points. And despite the ongoing softness in US hiring and mortgage markets, the company delivered a solid 7% year-over-year growth in operating revenues to $1.4 billion; however, it missed the Street's topline expectations. Furthermore, in fiscal 2025, Equifax expects its revenues to grow by a modest 4.7% year-over-year to $5.95 billion. And due to an expected decline of about 12% in US mortgage hard credit inquiries in the current year, Equifax expects its adjusted EPS to inch up 2.2% year-over-year to $7.45, which unsettled investor confidence.
Despite the weak guidance, analysts project Equifax’s adjusted earnings to grow about 4% year-over-year to $7.58 per share. On a positive note, the company has a promising earnings surprise history. It has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line expectations in each of the past four quarters.
Among the 21 analysts covering the EFX stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 14 “Strong Buy,” two “Moderate Buy,” and five “Hold” ratings.
This configuration is slightly less bullish than a month ago when 15 analysts gave “Strong Buy” recommendations.
On Feb. 7, Oppenheimer analyst Owen Lau reiterated an “Outperform” rating on EFX, while lowering the price target to $279.
EFX’s mean price target of $291.11 represents a 22.3% premium to current price levels, while its street-high target of $325 indicates a staggering 36.5% upside potential.On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
