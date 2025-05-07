Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Dell Technologies Stock?

With a market cap of $65.6 billion , Dell Technologies Inc. ( DELL ) is a global provider of comprehensive IT solutions and services. The company operates through its Infrastructure Solutions Group and Client Solutions Group to deliver hardware, software, and financial services to businesses, governments, and consumers worldwide.

Shares of the Round Rock, Texas-based company have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. DELL stock has decreased 27.4% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has rallied 8.2% . Moreover, shares of Dell Technologies are down 18.5% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX's 4.7% decline.

In addition, the computer and technology services provider has lagged behind the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund's ( XLK ) 4.3% return over the past 52 weeks.

Despite Dell beating Q4 2025 adjusted EPS expectations with $2.68 on Feb. 27, shares fell 4.7% the next day due to revenue missing expectations at $23.9 billion. Investors were also concerned about weak performance in the Client Solutions Group, where consumer revenue dropped 12% year over year. Fiscal 2026 revenue guidance of $101 billion - $105 billion and projected EPS of $9.30, though solid, merely met expectations rather than exceeded them.

For the fiscal year ending in January 2026, analysts expect DELL's EPS to grow 6.2% year-over-year to $7.94. The company's earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 20 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 15 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” and three “Holds.”

This configuration is slightly less bullish than three months ago, with 16 “Strong Buy” ratings on the stock.

On Feb. 28, Barclays raised its price target on Dell Technologies to $116 , maintaining an “Equal Weight” rating. The firm cited a mixed Q4 and in-line fiscal 2026 guidance, with AI server revenues expected to grow in the second half amid a strong pipeline.

As of writing, DELL is trading below the mean price target of $127.22. The Street-high price target of $155 implies a potential upside of nearly 65% from the current price levels.

On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.