Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Danaher Stock?

Washington, the District Of Columbia-based Danaher Corporation (DHR) designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, research, and industrial products and services. The company is valued at $134.4 billion by market cap.

Shares of global science and technology conglomerate have underperformed the broader market over the past year. DHR has declined 27.5% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 11.5%. In 2025, DHR stock is down 16.8%, compared to the SPX’s marginal rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, DHR’s underperformance is also apparent compared to the Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (HTEC). The exchange-traded fund has fallen about 4.2% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s 6.3% dip on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s double-digit losses over the same time frame.

On Apr. 22, DHR shares closed up more than 3% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.88 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $1.62. The company’s revenue was $5.7 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $5.6 billion. DHR expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $7.60 to $7.75.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect DHR’s EPS to grow 2.9% to $7.70 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

Among the 23 analysts covering DHR stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 18 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and four “Holds.”

This configuration is slightly less bullish than a month ago, with 19 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Apr. 24, Scotiabank analyst Sung Ji Nam maintained a “Hold” rating on DHR and set a price target of $265, implying a potential upside of 38.8% from current levels.

The mean price target of $242.76 represents a 27.1% premium to DHR’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $310 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 62.3%.

