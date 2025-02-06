Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on BorgWarner Stock?

Headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan, BorgWarner Inc. ( BWA ) is a global leader in automotive technology solutions. With a market cap of $6.9 billion , BorgWarner is dedicated to advancing mobility through its innovative portfolio of powertrain, electrification, and propulsion systems. Serving customers across North America, Europe, and Asia, the company focuses on delivering cutting-edge, sustainable solutions that enhance vehicle performance, efficiency, and emissions reduction.

Shares of BorgWarner have significantly underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. BWA has jumped 6.9% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has gained 22.6% . In 2025, BWA stock is down 2%, compared to the SPX's 3.1% YTD gain.

Zooming in further, BWA has also underperformed the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLY ) 31.1% gains over the past year.

Today, BorgWarner reported its Q4 earnings , posting revenue of $3.44 billion, down 2.4% year-over-year and below Wall Street’s estimate of $3.48 billion. However, adjusted EPS of $1.01 surpassed analyst expectations of $0.92. The company generated $682 million in operating cash flow and $539 million in free cash flow.

The company has issued its full-year 2025 guidance , projecting net sales between $13.4 billion and $14 billion, slightly below the $14.1 billion recorded in 2024. The company expects adjusted EPS between $4.05 and $4.40. Operating cash flow is anticipated to be between $1.33 billion and $1.38 billion, while free cash flow is expected between $650 million and $750 million. BWA stock has dipped after the result.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect BorgWarner to report a 7.8% year-over-year growth in adjusted EPS to $4.56 . The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It surpassed analysts’ bottom-line estimates in three of the past four quarters while missing on one other occasion.

Among the 15 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on nine “Strong Buys,” one “Moderate Buy,” and five “Holds.”

On Jan. 30, John Murphy of Bank of America Securities ( BAC ) reaffirmed his “ Buy ” rating on BorgWarner, with a price target of $42, which suggests a potential upside of 34.7%.

BWA’s mean price target of $39.71 represents a premium of 27.4% from current price levels. The Street-high target of $49 suggests a potential upside of 57.2%.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.