Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on BlackRock Stock?

New York-based BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) is one of the world’s largest asset management firms. It provides various investment and technology services to institutional and retail clients. With a market cap of $150.9 billion, BlackRock’s operations span various countries in the Americas, Europe, Indo-Pacific, Africa, and internationally.

The asset management giant has slightly underperformed the broader market over the past year. BLK stock has gained 17.1% over the past 52 weeks and declined 7.1% on a YTD basis, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 17.6% returns over the past year and 1.7% gains in 2025.

Narrowing the focus, BlackRock has also underperformed the S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR’s (XLF) 26.5% surge over the past year and 5.5% gains on a YTD basis.

Despite the recent lackluster performance on NYSE, BlackRock’s financials have remained more than impressive. BLK stock soared 5.2% after the release of its impressive Q4 results on Jan. 15. Driven by solid inflows, the surge in organic revenues across businesses and the acquisition of Global Infrastructure Management, BlackRock’s total revenues surged 22.6% year-over-year to $5.7 billion, beating the Street’s expectations of $5.6 billion. Furthermore, the company also observed a notable growth in profitability, its non-GAAP net income to shareholders grew 29.2% year-over-year to $1.9 billion and its non-GAAP earnings of $11.93 per share surpassed the consensus estimates by 5.9%.

For the current fiscal 2025, ending in December, analysts expect BLK to deliver an 8.7% year-over-year growth in adjusted EPS to $47.41. Moreover, the company has a robust earnings surprise history. It has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

Among the 18 analysts covering the BLK stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 14 “Strong Buy,” two “Moderate Buy,” and two “Hold” ratings.

This configuration has been consistent over the past three months.

On Jan. 16, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Aidan Hall reiterated an “Outperform” rating on BLK, while raising the price target to $1,180.

BLK’s mean price target of $1,170.65 represents a 22.9% premium to current price levels, while the street-high target of $1,275 indicates a 33.8% upside potential.

