Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Berkshire Hathaway Stock?

With a market cap of $1.1 trillion, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-B) engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; operates railroad systems in North America; generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas and more.

The company has outperformed the broader market over the past year and in 2025. BRK.B’s stock prices have grown 27.6% over the past 52 weeks and 14.3% on a YTD basis, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 8.6% gains over the past year and 4.3% decline on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, BRK.B has also outperformed the iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF’s (IYG) 21.4% rally over the past 52 weeks and its 1.4% surge this year.

On May 6, BRK.B surged marginally following the news of its CEO Warren Buffett, stepping down, and Greg Abel, the vice chairman of non-insurance operations, taking over.

Additionally, the company declined more than 5% following the release of its Q1 results on May 3. The company’s sales came in at $89.72 billion, which was down from $89.86 billion a year ago and missed estimates of $92.2 billion. Additionally, its EPS of $4.47 dropped from $5.19 in the comparative quarter and came short of Street’s estimates by 7.1%.

For the current year ending in December 2025, analysts predict BRK.B’s EPS to fall 6.9% year over year to $20.48. Moreover, the company has surpassed or met analysts’ consensus estimates in two of the past four quarters, missing on two occasions.

Among the 6 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on two “Strong Buy” ratings and four “Holds.”

On May 5, Brian Meredith from UBS Group AG (UBS) reaffirmed a “Buy” rating and a $606 price target on Berkshire Hathaway after Warren Buffett announced plans to step down as CEO by the end of 2025, naming Greg Abel as his successor. Buffett will remain involved in a strategic advisory role and continue holding his shares in the company.

BRK.B’s mean price target of $533.25 indicates a premium of 2.9% from the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $606 suggests a robust 16.9% upside potential from current price levels.

