Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Apple Stock?

Apple Inc. (AAPL), headquartered in Cupertino, California, remains a leading force in the global technology sector. The company designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories. With a market cap of $3.2 trillion, Apple also offers payment, digital content, cloud and advertising services primarily in consumer, small & mid-sized business, education, enterprise and government markets worldwide.

Shares of this tech giant have outperformed the broader market over the past year. AAPL has gained 24.8% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 10.6%. However, in 2025, AAPL stock is down 15.1%, compared to SPX’s 5.3% fall on a YTD basis.

Zooming in further, AAPL’s outperformance is also apparent compared to the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 7% over the past year. However, the ETF’s 9.7% dip on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s double-digit losses over the same time frame.

Apple's success can be attributed to its growing Services portfolio, including popular offerings like Apple Pay and AppleCare. The company has begun manufacturing iPhones in India to diversify from China amid trade tensions. Mac and iPad segments have seen significant growth, driven by new models. Apple's active device base has surpassed 2.4 billion, providing opportunities for future services growth. The company's AI initiatives, expanding internationally, are enhancing user satisfaction and driving upgrades across its products.

On Jan. 30, AAPL reported its Q1 results, and its shares closed down marginally in the following trading session. Its revenue stood at $124.3 million, up 4% year over year. The company’s EPS increased 10.1% year over year to $2.40.

For the current fiscal year, ending in September, analysts expect AAPL’s EPS to grow 6.4% to $7.18 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 37 analysts covering AAPL stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 19 “Strong Buy” ratings, four “Moderate Buys,” 12 “Holds,” and two “Strong Sells.”

This configuration is more bullish than a month ago, with 18 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy,” one recommending a “Moderate Sell,” and three advising a “Strong Sell.”

On Apr. 30, Loop Capital Markets analyst Ananda Baruah maintained a “Hold” rating on AAPL with a price target of $215, implying a potential upside of 1.2% from current levels.

The mean price target of $238.26 represents a 12.1% premium to AAPL’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $300 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 41.2%.

