Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Apollo Global Management Stock?

Apollo Global Management, Inc. ( APO ) is a leading provider of alternative asset management and retirement solutions. The New York-based PE firm focuses on building and financing businesses through innovative capital solutions that can generate excess risk-adjusted returns. Valued at $77.2 billion by market cap, Apollo invests across numerous asset classes and geographies.

While the PE firm has notably outpaced the broader market over the past year, it has underperformed in 2025. APO stock has soared 20.8% over the past 52 weeks and plunged 18% on a YTD basis, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 12.3% surge over the past year and 3.3% dip on a YTD basis.

Zooming in further, APO has outperformed the industry-focused WHITEWOLF Publicly Listed Private Equity ETF’s ( LBO ) 3.2% uptick over the past 52 weeks and 11.1% decline in 2025.

Apollo Global’s stock prices dropped 1.8% after the release of its disappointing Q1 results on May 2. During the quarter, Apollo incurred $828 million investment-related losses in its Retirement Services unit compared to the $1.7 billion investment-related gains recorded in the year-ago quarter. This led to its overall topline declining 21.2% year-over-year to $5.5 billion. Meanwhile, its adjusted net income increased 5.2% year-over-year to $1.1 billion, which missed the Street’s expectations and unsettled investor confidence.

For the current FY2025, ending in December, analysts expect APO to report a 14.6% year-over-year surge in adjusted EPS to $7.55. However, the stock has a mixed earnings surprise history. It has missed the Street’s earnings estimates thrice over the past four quarters, while missing on one other occasion.

Despite the recent underperformance, analysts remain optimistic about the stock’s long-term prospects. APO holds a consensus “ Strong Buy ” rating overall. Of the 22 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 16 “Strong Buys,” one “Moderate Buy,” and five “Holds.”

This configuration is slightly more bullish than a month ago, when 15 analysts gave “Strong Buy” recommendations.

On May 1, UBS ( UBS ) analyst Benjamin Rubin reiterated a “ Neutral ” rating on APO, while lowering the price target to $155.

APO’s mean price target of $156.40 indicates a 15.5% premium to current price levels, while its Street-high target of $193 suggests a staggering 42.6% upside potential.

