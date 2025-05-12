Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on American Express Stock?

Commanding a market cap of $199.3 billion, American Express Company (AXP) operates as an integrated payments company in the United States and internationally. Founded in 1850, the New York-based company operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Shares of the financial services giant have outperformed the broader market over the past year but have lagged behind in 2025. AXP stock has surged 19% over the past 52 weeks and has declined 4.1% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 8.6% over the past year but has dropped 3.8% in 2025.

Narrowing the focus, AXP has underperformed the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) 19.7% surge over the past 52 weeks and its 3.2% rally this year.

AXP stock declined marginally following the release of its Q1 earnings release on Apr. 17. The company reported a 7% year-over-year increase in its revenue, which amounted to $17 billion. The company’s adjusted EPS rose 9% from the prior year’s quarter to $3.64 and surpassed the consensus estimates by 5.5%.

For the current year ending in December 2025, analysts predict AXP’s EPS to increase 13.7% year over year to $15.18. Moreover, the company has smashed analysts’ consensus estimates in each of the past four quarters.

Among the 29 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on nine “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” 17 “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

The configuration is slightly more bullish than a month ago when eight analysts gave the stock a “Strong Buy.”

On Apr. 21, Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) analyst Brian Foran maintained a “Buy” rating on American Express stock and decreased its price target from $340 to $315.

AXP’s mean price target of $296.04 indicates a premium of 4.1% from the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $371 suggests a robust 30.4% upside potential from current price levels.

