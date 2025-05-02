Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Alphabet Stock?

Mountain View, California-based Alphabet Inc. ( GOOG ) operates as a holding company, providing various internet products such as Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, etc., as well as healthcare services and more. With a market cap of approximately $2 trillion , Alphabet operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments.

Alphabet has notably underperformed the broader market over the past year. GOOG stock has dipped 1.7% over the past 52 weeks and plunged 14.5% in 2025, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 11.7% gains over the past year and 4.7% decline on a YTD basis.

More Top Stocks Daily:

Narrowing the focus, GOOG has also underperformed the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF Fund’s ( XLC ) 22.1% surge over the past year and a marginal 91 bps dip on a YTD basis.

Alphabet’s stock prices gained 1.5% in the trading session after the release of its impressive Q1 results on Apr. 24. Driven by solid momentum across search, YouTube ads, subscriptions, platforms, devices, and cloud, the company’s overall topline surged 12% year-over-year to $90.2 billion, exceeding the consensus estimates by a notable margin. Meanwhile, the company experienced a significant margin expansion, leading to a staggering 46% year-over-year growth in net income to $34.5 billion, and its earnings of $2.81 per share surpassed the consensus estimates by 39.1%.

For the full fiscal 2025, ending in December, analysts expect GOOG to deliver a 17.3% year-over-year growth in earnings to $9.43 per share. Moreover, the company has a solid earnings surprise history. It has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

Moreover, analysts remain optimistic about the company’s prospects. GOOG has a consensus “ Strong Buy ” rating overall. Of the 53 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 42 “Strong Buys,” three “Moderate Buys,” and eight “Holds.”

This configuration is slightly more bullish than a month ago, when 40 analysts gave “Strong Buy” ratings.

On Apr. 25, JP Morgan ( JPM ) analyst Doug Anmuth maintained an “Overweight” rating on GOOG while raising the price target to $195.

GOOG’s mean price target of $200.84 implies a 23.4% premium to current price levels, while its street-high target of $240 suggests an upside potential of 47.4%.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.