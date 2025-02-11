News & Insights

Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Adobe Stock?

February 11, 2025 — 11:24 am EST

San Jose, California-based Adobe Inc. (ADBE) is a diversified software company operating through Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising segments. With a market cap of $188.5 billion, Adobe is one of the largest software companies in the world.

The software giant has significantly underperformed the broader market over the past year. Adobe’s stock has plummeted 28.1% over the past 52 weeks and gained a modest 1.4% on a YTD basis, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.7% surge over the past year and 3.1% gains on a YTD basis.

Zooming in further, Adobe has also lagged behind the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF’s (IGV) 20.4% gains over the past year and a 6.3% surge in 2025.

Despite crushing analysts’ estimates, Adobe’s stock plunged 13.7% in the trading session after the release of its Q4 results on Dec. 11. Driven by strong demand for its subscription-based software and services, Adobe’s total revenues for the quarter surged 11.1% year-over-year to $5.6 billion, exceeding the Street’s expectations by 1.2%. Meanwhile, driven by disciplined expense management, Adobe’s net income increased by a robust 13.5% year-over-year to $1.7 billion. Meanwhile, its non-GAAP EPS of $4.81 also surpassed analysts’ consensus estimates by a notable margin.

However, the company’s Q1 2025 revenue guidance range of $5.63 billion to $5.68 billion fell short of the Street’s expectations of $5.73 billion by a notable margin, unsettling investor confidence.

For the current fiscal 2025, ending in November, analysts expect Adobe to report a solid 11.7% year-over-year growth in non-GAAP earnings to $16.65 per share. However, the company has a mixed earnings surprise history. It has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates thrice over the past four quarters while missing on one other occasion.

Among the 33 analysts covering the ADBE stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 21 “Strong Buy,” one “Moderate Buy,” nine “Hold,” one “Moderate Sell,” and one “Strong Sell” rating.

This configuration is slightly more bullish than a month ago when two analysts gave “Strong Sell” recommendations.

On Jan. 7, Wells Fargo (WFC) analyst Michael Turrin reiterated a “Buy” rating on ADBE, while setting a price target of $640.

ADBE’s mean price target of $575.42 represents a 27.6% premium to current price levels, while its street-high target of $703 indicates a staggering 55.8% upside potential.

On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

