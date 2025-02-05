Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on AbbVie Stock?

Valued at a market cap of $336 billion , AbbVie Inc. ( ABBV ) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative therapies that address complex health challenges. Headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois, AbbVie focuses on research-driven solutions in immunology, oncology, neuroscience, and other critical areas, improving the lives of millions of patients worldwide.

Shares of the pharma company have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. ABBV has surged 12.6% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has climbed 21.8%. However, in 2025, shares of AbbVie are up 6.9%, surging past SPX’s 2.7% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, ABBV has outperformed the Vaneck Pharmaceutical ETF ( PPH ), which has gained 3.1% over the past year.

Shares of AbbVie climbed 4.7% on Jan. 31 after the company reported its Q4 earnings results . Its revenue rose 5.6% year-over-year to $15.1 billion, surpassing estimates of $14.82 billion. However, adjusted EPS of $2.16 missed consensus by 4.3%. The company projects its full-year 2025 adjusted diluted EPS to range between $12.12 and $12.32 .

AbbVie has raised its 2027 sales outlook for Skyrizi and Rinvoq to over $31 billion, up $4 billion from prior guidance. Skyrizi is expected to exceed $20 billion, and Rinvoq will surpass $11 billion.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect AbbVie’s EPS to grow 22.6% year-over-year to $12.41 per share. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 26 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 16 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” and eight “Holds.”

This configuration is less bullish than three months ago, with 17 “Strong Buy” ratings on the stock.

On Feb. 3, brokerage firm Truist raised AbbVie's price target to $217 from $211 while maintaining a “Buy” rating following its strong Q4 results. The firm noted that AbbVie’s fiscal 2024 performance exceeded recent guidance and sees a clear growth trajectory through 2029.

The mean price target of $204.32 represents a premium of 7.6% to ABBV’s current levels. The Street-high price target of $227 implies a potential upside of 19.5% from the current price.

