Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Abbott Laboratories Stock?

With a market cap of $233.1 billion , Abbott Laboratories ( ABT ) is a global healthcare company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells a wide range of medical products across diagnostics, medical devices, nutrition, and branded generic pharmaceuticals. With a strong presence in emerging markets and a history of strategic acquisitions and divestitures, Abbott focuses on advancing healthcare solutions worldwide.

Shares of the North Chicago, Illinois-based company have outperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. ABT has increased 28.4% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has gained 8.9% . Moreover, ABT stock has risen 18.8% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX's 3.5% decline.

More Top Stocks Daily:

Looking closer, Abbott has also outpaced the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund's ( XLV ) 6.2% decrease over the past 52 weeks.

Despite reporting weaker-than-expected Q1 2025 revenue of $10.4 billion, shares of ABT rose 2.8% on Apr. 16 as adjusted EPS came in at $1.09, beating the estimate and rising 11.2% year-over-year. Investors were encouraged by robust organic sales growth of 6.9%, particularly driven by the Medical Devices segment, which saw 12.6% growth fueled by standout products like FreeStyle Libre and structural heart devices. Abbott also reaffirmed its full-year 2025 EPS guidance of $5.05 - $5.25.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2025, analysts expect ABT’s EPS to grow 10.5% year-over-year to $5.16. The company's earnings surprise history is promising. It topped or met the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 25 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 17 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” and six “Holds.”

On Apr. 17, Stifel reaffirmed a “Buy” rating on Abbott Laboratories while lowering the price target to $135 , following a resilient Q1 2025 performance marked by strong medical device growth and an EPS beat despite macroeconomic and COVID testing headwinds.

As of writing, ABT is trading below the mean price target of $143.14. The Street-high price target of $159 implies a modest potential upside of 18.3% from the current price levels.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.