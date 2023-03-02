Wall Street Brushes Off Surging Bond Yields

Higher interest rates failed to drag down investor sentiment, and the Dow added more than 340 points for its best session in nearly a month. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq reversed their earlier losses, even after the 10-year Treasury yield climbed above 4% and the 2-year yield hit levels not seen since July 2007.

5 Things to Know Today

A group of U.S. lawmakers are pressuring the world's largest crypto exchange Binanace for financial information. (CNBC) Ford Motor (F) revealed its new artificial-intelligence (AI) unit that is focused on driverless cars. (MarketWatch) What we're looking forward to next week. Grocery giant enjoyed a post-earnings surge. Tesla stock powered down after Investor Day.

Gold Prices Snap 3-Day Winning Streak

Oil futures closed at their highest level in two weeks, as demand outlook improved in the U.S. and encouraging economic data rolled out in China. In response, April-dated crude futures tacked on 47 cents, or 0.6%, to close at $78.16 per barrel.

Gold prices snapped their three-day winning streak, after the U.S. dollar regained strength. For the session, April-dated gold futures shed $4.90, or roughly 0.3%, to settle at $1,840.50 per ounce.

