Wall Street brushes off Middle East tensions as tech-related shares gain

NEW YORK, Jan 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended higher on Monday, rebounding from Friday's losses as investors brushed aside increased tensions in the Middle East, while shares of Alphabet and other internet names gained.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 68.67 points, or 0.24%, to 28,703.55, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 11.44 points, or 0.35%, to 3,246.29 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 50.70 points, or 0.56%, to 9,071.47.

