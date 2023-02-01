Wall Street Brushes Off 8th-Straight Interest Rate Hike

In a widely expected move, the Federal Reserve issued a 0.25 percent interest rate hike today, signaling a slowdown in the central bank's hawkish campaign. This is the Fed's smallest such raise following eight-straight hikes, though it said it expects "ongoing" increases. In a follow-up press conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said to expect restrictive measures going forward. After falling this afternoon, the Dow closed just above breakeven, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also rose, with the latter securing a triple-digit win.

5 Things to Know Today

FedEx (FDX) plans to lay off 10% of its officers and directors in an effort to cut costs as consumer demand cools. (CNBC) The drama surrounding Gautam Adani's flagship firm continues, with the company calling off a $2.5 billion share sale in a stunning setback. (Reuters) What happens when the January Barometer faces pessimism? Credit Suisse weighs in on Foot Locker stock. Options traders and analysts hit Snap stock after earnings.

Oil Falls Sharply on Supply Increases

The price of oil plunged on Wednesday, after the Energy Information Administration saw U.S. crude supplies climb by 4.1 million barrels -- its sixth-straight week of increases. In addition, gasoline and distillate stockpiles also gained for the week. For the session, March-dated crude fell $2.46, or roughly 3.1%, to settle at $76.41 per barrel.

The Fed's interest rate hike weighed on gold today, with bullion settling slightly lower on the session. April-dated gold shed $2.50, or 0.1%, to settle at $1,942.80 per ounce for the day.

