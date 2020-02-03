US Markets

Wall Street bounces back with help from tech stocks, factory data

U.S. stocks rallied on Monday, helped by gains in heavyweight technology shares and surprise strength in U.S. manufacturing activity, following a sharp selloff last week sparked by concerns about fallout from a virus out of China.

Feb 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rallied on Monday, helped by gains in heavyweight technology shares and surprise strength in U.S. manufacturing activity, following a sharp selloff last week sparked by concerns about fallout from a virus out of China. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 142.7 points, or 0.51%, to 28,398.73, the S&P 500 gained 23.34 points, or 0.72%, to 3,248.86 and the Nasdaq Composite added 122.47 points, or 1.34%, to 9,273.40. (Reporting By Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Sandra Maler) ((sinead.carew@thomsonreuters.com; +1 (646) 223 6186; Reuters Messaging: sinead.carew.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: USA STOCKS/ (URGENT)

