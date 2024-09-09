Wall Street To Bounce Back At Open

(RTTNews) - Initial trends on the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive. This week, investors might watch reports on consumer and producer price inflation in the month of August.

In the Asian trading session, gold was subdued under $2,500 per ounce, while oil prices jumped more than 1 percent. As of 8.10 am ET, the Dow futures were up 250.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 32.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 124.00 points.

The major averages finished lower on Friday. The Nasdaq plummeted 436.83 points or 2.6 percent to 16,690.83, the S&P 500 plunged 94.99 points or 1.7 percent to 5,408.42 and the Dow slumped 410.34 points or 1.0 percent to 40,345.41.

On the Economic front, the Wholesale Inventories (Preliminary) for July will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.3 percent, while it was up 0.3 percent in the prior month.

The Consumer Credit for July will be issued at 3.00 pm ET. The consensus is for an increase of $12 billion, while it was up $8.9 billion in the prior month.

The Six-month Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Treasury Buyback announcement is scheduled at 11.00 am ET.

Asian stocks declined on Monday. Chinese and Hong Kong markets led regional losses as consumer inflation figures came in weaker than forecast.

China's Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.1 percent to 2,736.49 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index tumbled 1.4 percent to 17,196.96.

Japanese markets declined. The Nikkei 225 Index fell 0.5 percent to 36,215.75. The broader Topix Index closed 0.7 percent lower at 2,579.73.

Australian markets declined. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index dropped 0.3 percent to 7,988.10, while the broader All Ordinaries Index slipped 0.3 percent to 8,191.90.

