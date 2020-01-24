Wall Street bogged down by China virus fears, Intel limits losses

Wall Street came under pressure on Friday as investors sold energy, financial and healthcare stocks on mounting fears over the coronavirus outbreak in China, while strong gains for chipmaker Intel limited losses on the main indexes.
