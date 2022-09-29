Wall Street banks set to cancel $3.9 billion Brightspeed debt sale

By Matt Tracy and Abigail Summerville

NEW YORK, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Banks are ending efforts to sell to investors $3.9 billion worth of debt that backed Apollo Global Management Inc's APO.N deal to buy some assets of telecommunications company Lumen Technologies Inc LUMN.N, people familiar with the matter said.

A consortium of banks led by Bank of America Corp BAC.N and Barclays Plc BARCR.UL are poised to cancel the syndication of the $2 billion leveraged loan and the $1.9 billion junk bond after the transaction failed to generate enough orders from investors, the source said.

Apollo bought assets and operations of Los Angeles-based Lumen Technologies in 20 states for $7.5 billion, including debt, and rebranded the acquisition as Brightspeed.

Brightspeed and the banks declined to comment. Apollo did not respond to a request for comment.

The botched debt syndication is the latest sign that banks are struggling to offload billions of dollars worth of junk-rated debt from their books owing to current market volatility.

Last week, Wall Street banks, including Bank of America, Credit Suisse Group AG CSGN.S and Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N, suffered a $700 million loss in the sale of about $4.55 billion in debt backing the leveraged buyout of business software company Citrix Systems Inc CTXS.O.

(Reporting by Matt Tracy in Washington, D.C and Abigail Summerville in New York; Writing by Chibuike Oguh in New York; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

((Chibuike.Oguh@thomsonreuters.com; +332-219-1834; Reuters Messaging: chibuike.oguh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.