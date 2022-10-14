Wall Street banks' profits slide, brace for weaker economy

By Saeed Azhar, Noor Zainab Hussain and Niket Nishant

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Profits slid at Wall Street's biggest banks in the third quarter as they braced for a weaker economy while investment banking was hit hard as dealmaking dried up, but investors saw a silver lining with some shares gaining and JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N beating estimates.

JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley MS.N, Citigroup Inc C.N and Wells Fargo & Co's WFC.N reported earnings on Friday, showing a slide in net income after turbulent markets choked off investment banking activity and lenders set aside more rainy-day funds to cover losses from borrowers who fall behind on payments.

JPMorgan Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said there were "significant headwinds immediately in front of us," noting stubbornly high inflation, higher global interest rates, the uncertain impacts of quantitative tightening, the war in Ukraine and the fragile state of oil supply and prices.

"While we are hoping for the best, we always remain vigilant and are prepared for bad outcomes," he said in the bank's earnings report.

On a conference call, Dimon said U.S. consumers remained strong and he wasn't predicting a recession but "there are a lot of headwinds out there."

JPMorgan reported a 17% drop in third-quarter profit to $9.74 billion, although that was less than had been feared.

Others reported similar slides. Morgan Stanley reported a 30% slump in profit to $2.49 billion. Wells Fargo posted a 31% decline to $3.53 billion. And Citi reported a 25% drop to $3.5 billion.

Banks set aside more money in preparation for a hit from a potential economic slowdown. JPMorgan set aside $808 million in reserves, Citi added $370 million to reserves and Wells had a $385 million increase in the allowance for credit losses.

James Gorman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Morgan Stanley, said his firm's performance was "resilient and balanced in an uncertain and difficult environment."

While investment banking and investment management were impacted by the market environment, he said fixed income and equity divisions "navigated challenging markets well."

Morgan Stanley's earnings showed that investment banking revenue more than halved to $1.23 billion with declines across the bank's advisory, equity and fixed income segments.

Corporations' interest in mergers, acquisitions and initial public offerings dried up, particularly hitting banks strong in investment banking. Global M&A lost ground in the third quarter with volumes in the United States plummeting nearly 63% as the rising cost of debt forced companies to postpone big buyouts.

Morgan Stanley's shares slid 3% in premarket trading.

Still, shares of JPMorgan and Wells Fargo gained, up 1% premarket and 0.8% respectively.

"JPMorgan delivered a solid set of results, from top to bottom," Susan Roth Katzke, an analyst at Credit Suisse, wrote in a note. "At least equally as important is the evidence of preparedness to manage through whatever turn the macro takes; expect the latter to be in focus."

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Lananh Nguyen in New York, Noor Zainab Hussain, Niket Nishant, Mehnaz Yasmin, Sweta Singh and Manya Saini in Bengaluru Writing by Megan Davies Editing by Mark Potter)

((megan.davies@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6190;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.