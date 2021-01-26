Wall Street Banks Had a Record Year. Can the Good Times Last?

Despite the economic carnage of the last year, 2020 wasn’t a bad time to be a trader or investment banker at a large Wall Street institution. The big banks reported Q4 and end-of-year earnings last week, and the numbers tell the story of these segments’ meteoric years.

Goldman Sachs (GS) reported 2020 investment banking revenues of $9.42 billion, which were 24% higher than 2019, and equities trading revenues of $9.57 billion, or 30% higher than last year. JP Morgan (JPM) reported a 25% year-over-year boost in investment banking, and a 33% bump in equities trading. Morgan Stanley (MS) notched a 26% yearly growth in trading, and investment banking revenues grew 25%.

The question is, how did banks manage such impressive numbers during a year of such financial uncertainty and looming disaster? The answer is precisely because of that financial uncertainty and looming disaster.

On the trading front, the volatility in capital markets during February and March was an early boon to banks’ trading operations. JP Morgan’s equities trading was up 28% in Q1 2020, “predominantly driven by higher revenue in derivatives.” Morgan Stanley’s trading and sales revenue in Q1 was up 30% “on higher client volumes and volatility.” And Goldman’s equities division in Q1 increased 22%, which was “driven by derivatives.” The sheer volume of clients trading amid the panic created a fee bonanza for bank trading desks.

Meanwhile, the “looming disaster” element benefited bank traders and salespeople more indirectly -- in the form of huge fiscal stimulus and dovish monetary policy, which created a floor beneath equity prices. Stock indices quickly recovered from their springtime lows, and were hitting new record highs by the summer and fall. Banks rode the momentum to record profits, along with the rest of the market.

The unprecedented economic conditions created by the pandemic provided a similar boost to investment banking groups. The U.S. government’s do-everything-it-takes approach to preventing financial disaster created a large supply of capital ripe for public market offerings, while record low interest rates encouraged companies to issue more debt. At the same time, the economy’s covid-fueled transformation – in which technology companies became even more central to everyday life due to shelter-in-place restrictions – led to many venture-backed tech companies becoming appealing IPO prospects.

As a result, 2020 was a record year for IPO issuance. According to Bloomberg, U.S. companies raised a record $435 billion in stock sales, a sum that was fueled in large part by the $82 billion in SPAC funding. The investment bankers underwriting all these new issuances reaped the rewards. Describing its record year of underwriting both equity and debt, Goldman said its numbers “reflect[ed] the increase in industry-wide volumes.” Striking a similar note, Morgan Stanley said its eye-popping 81% yearly increase in equity underwriting was driven by “IPOs and follow-on offerings as clients continued to access capital markets.”

Looking forward to 2021, it will be difficult for the big banks to continue breaking records. For one, there is growing concern of a stock market bubble; a rush to cash could put a damper on trading activity, and lower equity valuations might reverse the IPO craze. Second, the sheer number of IPOs and SPACs issued in 2020 means there is more supply of capital than companies looking to go public, which may dent underwriting profits.

All that being considered, bank shares look somewhat unappetizing for growth-hungry stock market investors. Share prices of the banks mentioned in this article – JP Morgan, Goldman, and Morgan Stanley – have recently surpassed or are approaching their all-time highs. Investors might be better off waiting for a market correction before dipping their toes back into Wall Street’s waters.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.