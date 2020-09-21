US Markets
NDAQ

Wall Street-backed exchange MEMX to launch on Monday - WSJ

Publisher
Reuters
Published

The Members Exchange (MEMX), a new bourse backed by major Wall Street firms as a potential rival to the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq, is set to launch on Monday, the Wall Street Journal reported https://bit.ly/2RLapRr.

Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Members Exchange (MEMX), a new bourse backed by major Wall Street firms as a potential rival to the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq NDAQ.O, is set to launch on Monday, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The exchange, which is expected to execute its first trades at 7 a.m. ET, will initially handle trades in seven stocks, including Google-parent Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O and Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N, according to the report.

MEMX, which will look to compete against the NYSE and Nasdaq through lower fees, postponed its scheduled launch on July 24 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Goldman Sachs Group GS.N, JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N and BlackRock Inc BLK.N are some of the backers of MEMX.

MEMX did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NDAQ GOOGL XOM GS JPM BLK IXIC

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    Sep 10, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular