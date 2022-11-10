Wall Street Awaits Retail Earnings, Inflation Updates

Getting into the thick of November, earnings season shows no signs of slowing down and the economic data slate is jam packed. Most notably, a flurry of retail earnings will hold investors' attention. Companies are set to report include Advance Auto Parts (AAP), Applied Material (AMAT), Aramark (ARMK), Bath & Body Works (BBWI), Buckle (BKE), Cisco (CSCO), Foot Locker (FL), Home Depot (HD), Kohl's (KSS), Lowe's (LOW), Macy's (M), Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Ross Stores (ROST), Target (TGT), Tyson Foods (TSN), Walmart (WMT), and Weber (WEBR). The data slate, meanwhile, features tons of employment, inflation, and housing data.

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

On Monday, Nov. 14, the New York Federal Reserve's one- and five-year inflation expectations are due out.

Tuesday, Nov. 15 features the producer price index (PPI) final demand, and the Empire state manufacturing index.

The import price index, and the NAHB home builders' index are due out on Wednesday, Nov. 16. In addition, retail sales, industrial productions, capacity utilization rate, and business inventories are all on tap.

Initial and continuing jobless claims data are scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 17, in addition to building permits, housing starts, and the Philadelphia Federal Reserve's manufacturing index.

To close out the week, existing home sales data and leading economic indicators will be reported on Friday, Nov. 18.

