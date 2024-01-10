Wall Street Awaits Key Inflation Data

We’re not completely devoid of new information in today’s pre-market: the early part of the year is big for convention-type events like the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, where A.I. is unsurprisingly taking center stage, being implemented in everything from automobile dashboards to home refrigerators. That said, pre-market indices are basically flat at this hour, following a mixed first couple trading days this week. Things will eventually pick up, but we need to be patient.

Today we’ll see November Wholesale Inventory levels — expected to trim to -0.2% from the previous month’s -0.4% — and hear from New York Fed President John Williams, but these are still small potatoes compared to what awaits us Thursday and Friday. These will bring the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers for December — expected to tick up on headline, both month over month and year over year, but notably down on both core prints — as well as Weekly Jobless Claims, the Producer Price Index (PPI), the start of Q4 earnings season and still more Fed officials giving their take on the interest rate environment.

These Q4 reports will include the biggest Wall Street banks — JPMorgan ( JPM ), Citigroup ( C ), Bank of America ( BAC ) and Wells Fargo ( WFC ) — but also Delta Air Lines ( DAL ) and UnitedHealth ( UNH ). Thus, we’ll begin to see results from a wider swath of industries from Q4 even before the full week of earnings season is upon us. This afternoon, we’ll hear from KB Home ( KBH ) on its Q4 performance, giving us a glimpse inside the homebuilding market.

As for now, all four major indices are at or near 52-week highs, which also translate on the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq to all-time index highs. To those with a reasonably long-term memory, this may be a pernicious prospect: back in early January 2022, we were also at all-time highs in the market — and look how that turned out. But this year promises to be different, with anywhere from three to six Fed interest rate cuts penciled into the calendar. This upcoming data will be a good resource for reading the tea leaves; right now, we can gather our strength ahead of this pending deluge of data.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Citigroup Inc. (C) : Free Stock Analysis Report

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

KB Home (KBH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.