Wall Street Awaits Inflation Data

We take a break from economic reports this morning — the May CPI report comes out Friday, with expectations of +8.2% year over year price inflation — but see a few events happening among publicly traded companies to start a new week of trading. Pre-market futures are buoyant, though it’s unclear whether these news items are at all responsible.

Tesla ( TSLA ) and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk appears more and more likely to be headed to court regarding his attempted buyout of social media staple Twitter ( TWTR ). This morning, Musk issued at 13D form to state his desire to conduct an independent audit of Twitter’s “spam” accounts, accusing the platform of “obfuscating” in a “clear, material breach of… obligations.”

These sound like fighting words. Musk, who initially had offered $54.20 per share to purchase Twitter outright, now sees the company trading at $38 per share, and to many analysts appears to be looking to get the company at a better price. Musk, it should be pointed out, had waived due diligence in order to make this acquisition a quick one; clearly, this aspect of the deal — should it still come to fruition — has flown the coop.

JetBlue ( JBLU ) has raised its stakes in its offer for discount airline Spirit ( SAVE ). Originally seen as a hostile takeover bid, JetBlue is now sweetening its deal to $31.50 per share in cash to SAVE shareholders, and has upped its reverse-breakup fee from $200 million initially to $350 million this morning. JetBlu is competing with Frontier Airlines ( ULCC ) for obtaining Spirit; whomever ultimately gets Spirit will change the structure at the top of the airline economic food chain, bringing either company to top tier in flights and revenues.

Today is the first day Amazon’s ( AMZN ) 20-to-1 stock split goes into effect. Shares are up +2.44% in pre-market trading, though its chart os very flat at the moment. Amazon shares have tumbled -12% since the March announcement for this stock split. Year to date, Amazon is -26%.

Free: Top Stocks for the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

The metaverse is a quantum leap for the internet as we currently know it - and it will make some investors rich. Just like the internet, the metaverse is expected to transform how we live, work and play. Zacks has put together a new special report to help readers like you target big profits. The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.