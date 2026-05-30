Wall Street Analysts Think This AI Stock Could Soar Nearly 57% in a Year

Key Points

SoundHound AI is expanding into new industries.

SoundHound AI's valuation has come down a lot.

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Wall Street analysts make their living by taking a close look at companies' financials and offering informed advice on their stocks. As part of this advice, they commonly set one-year price targets for stocks to give investors an idea of where the stock's price could be heading. These targets can range widely from analyst to analyst and should be looked on as educated guesses.

Any one guess is subject to error, but if multiple analysts are all guessing similarly, the average can be useful as part of a broader analysis for or against a stock. For SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN), a survey of 16 analysts put the low share price target at $8, while the high was $20. On average, it's $14, indicating over 56% upside from today's stock price.

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A 56% gain in one year is impressive, and if that pans out, SoundHound AI will be a top performer in the coming year. But is this target realistic? Let's take a look.

SoundHound AI has major potential

SoundHound AI is a rare, pure-play artificial intelligence (AI) investment that looks promising. Its technology incorporates audio recognition technology with AI, which opens up a huge market. Basically, anywhere a human normally talks to another human for service is a potential for expansion, and it has already conquered one sector. SoundHound AI has a major foothold in the restaurant industry. While that's not a massive use case, and the number of requests at a drive-thru window is normally limited to the restaurant's menu, it's a solid starting point.

If SoundHound AI can expand to other areas like insurance, finance, and healthcare, it could become a major player in multiple industries. It has already signed several customers in these industries, and the next few years should tell the success of these endeavors.

In the meantime, SoundHound AI is putting up solid 52% year-over-year revenue growth. While it's still a long way from profitability, that shouldn't come as a surprise given that SoundHound AI is in a growth phase.

As for valuation, SoundHound AI no longer has a massive premium attached to it.

A little over 18 times sales is fairly cheap for a company with incredible prospects and a strong growth rate like SoundHound AI. Normally, I'd expect to see a stock like this trading in the 30 times sales range, which would nearly account for the 56% gain in share price that Wall Street projects.

I think if SoundHound AI can beat growth expectations and continue to expand into some of the major opportunities ahead, it will be a solid stock to own and can easily deliver the growth that investors are looking for. However, if another company comes along and tries to steal market share from SoundHound AI, don't be surprised to see the stock take a major hit.

Should you buy stock in SoundHound AI right now?

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Keithen Drury has positions in SoundHound AI. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends SoundHound AI. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.