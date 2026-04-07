Wall Street Analysts Still See 76% Upside in This Beaten-Down Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock. Should You Trust Them?

Key Points

AI concerns have shaved more than 50% off ServiceNow's stock price.

ServiceNow has some insulation from AI, but also some genuine weak spots.

That said, the stock has probably fallen too far at this point.

10 stocks we like better than ServiceNow ›

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) has a strong reputation as one of the world's largest software companies. Its software-as-a-service (SaaS) business model has generated soaring sales and profits that have made the stock a big winner until recently.

Fears that artificial intelligence (AI) will erode software companies' competitive moats have driven a steep industrywide sell-off. ServiceNow is currently 56% off its high.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Wall Street analysts have given the stock their support. According to CNN Business, 91% of the 47 analysts covering the stock rate it a buy, with a median target price of $180. That implies the stock has 76% upside from here. But do these ratings make sense?

How vulnerable is ServiceNow to AI?

ServiceNow provides software tools for managing workflows throughout companies. That could be an IT support ticket or a maintenance issue with a piece of machinery. Everything in a big business needs a process and a system to track it all. ServiceNow handles all this through its platform.

Since much of this involves automating simple tasks, AI is lowering competitive barriers. AI agents are already capable of performing many of the tasks that ServiceNow charges for, which could begin to erode the company's pricing power.

However, it's not that simple. ServiceNow already has years of proprietary data and operates beneath the security and data layer that enterprises guard very closely. Completely replacing ServiceNow isn't easy, while replacing one workflow at a time would undermine the convenience and efficiency its platform already offers.

ServiceNow is also proactively embracing AI, bringing AI agents and other tools to its customers before they go elsewhere in search of them. It's also pivoting to a usage-based billing model to protect against lower head counts if AI collapses seat-based pricing.

Are analysts right about the stock's upside?

The reality is that AI is both an opportunity and a threat. Only time will tell how AI impacts ServiceNow's business and to what extent.

Today, ServiceNow stock trades at less than 25 times 2026 earnings estimates, while analysts estimate earnings will grow by an average of 24% annually over the next three to five years. Shares are a bargain today if the business generates anywhere near that level of growth moving forward.

Is that too optimistic? It may be smart to dial back expectations a bit, as 76% upside from today's valuation assumes far more will go right than not. The good news? ServiceNow's compelling valuation gives the stock plenty of upside to make investors happy, even if it falls a bit short of analyst targets.

Should you buy stock in ServiceNow right now?

Before you buy stock in ServiceNow, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and ServiceNow wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $533,522!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,089,028!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 930% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2026.

Justin Pope has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ServiceNow. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.