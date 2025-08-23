Wall Street Analysts Expect This Popular AI Stock Could Face Challenges Ahead

Key Points Nvidia reports Q2 earnings on Aug. 27 after close of trading.

Most of Wall Street expects strong sales and earnings growth, and says you should buy Nvidia stock.

Two analysts in particular are not quite so sure you should.

In just a little under one week, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) will report its earnings for Q2 2025.

For the most part, analysts are optimistic about the report, due out after the close of trading on Aug. 27. Consensus forecasts have the semiconductor company growing earnings 48.5% year over year, to $1.01 per share, as insatiable demand for artificial intelligence (AI) chips drives a near-53% rise in revenue to almost $46 billion.

That's a lot of money Nvidia will be raking in for a single quarter. This is one of the primary reasons why a staggering 58 analysts polled by S&P Global Market Intelligence give Nvidia stock either a "buy" or an "outperform," or an equivalent rating -- versus only one single analyst who says "sell."

One reason why two analysts are worried about Nvidia

And yet, not everything's unicorns and rainbows for Nvidia stock. As the final countdown to earnings day begins, two separate Wall Street analysts chimed in Wednesday morning to raise reservations about Nvidia stock and the challenges that lie ahead for it.

First up was Deutsche Bank, where analyst Ross Seymore set a price target of $155 that implies the stock could fall 12% over the next 12 months. Ordinarily, the prospect of a 12% near-term loss in a stock would inspire an analyst to recommend selling that stock. But perhaps fearing to deviate too far from the herd on this popular AI stock, Seymore only reiterated a "hold" rating on Nvidia. (Seymore is still one of only a half-dozen analysts with neutral ratings on Nvidia).

No matter. Whether any one analyst thinks Nvidia is a "buy" or just a "hold" probably shouldn't concern us as much as why he rates the stock as he does. And in Seymore's case, the answer couldn't be clearer:

Writing on StreetInsider.com on Wednesday, Seymore warns that U.S. trade restrictions on semiconductor exports to China will cost Nvidia about $8 billion in "foregone" revenue in Q2. True, a resumption of shipments upon receiving export licenses from the Trump administration should help rectify this situation by Q3. But there's a cost to that solution -- specifically, the Trump Administration's requirement that, to obtain export licenses, Nvidia must fork over 15% of any revenue it generates in China to the IRS.

With China accounting for roughly $17 billion of Nvidia's revenue over the last 12 months, that could amount to a $2.6 billion drag on Nvidia's profits over the next 12 months.

KeyBanc chimes in

Investment bank KeyBanc shares Deutsche Bank's concerns about Nvidia and China. On the one hand, KeyBanc anticipates Nvidia could book $2 billion to $3 billion in revenue from selling H20 and B40 chips in China next quarter. On the other hand, the banker believes this revenue is unreliable and dependent upon the receipt of export licenses from Washington.

For this reason, KeyBanc warns Nvidia may "exclude direct revenue from China" when giving revenue guidance next week, potentially creating a kind of guidance miss that could send Nvidia shares lower.

KeyBanc also cites the "potential 15% tax on AI exports" from the U.S. side as a risk, and adds that "pressure from the [Chinese] government for its AI providers to use domestic AI chips" could dampen Nvidia's China revenues even further -- adding a third risk that Deutsche didn't mention!

Finally, some good news

Now, I hope I haven't painted too bleak a picture for you here. Fact is, despite his reservations, Deutsche analyst Seymore still expects Nvidia to report a "typical" earnings beat next week, exceeding the company's $45 billion revenue forecast by about $2 billion. Blackwell revenue is ramping, says Seymore, more than doubling sequentially between Q4 2024 and Q1 2025, to $24 billion.

With the prospect of an imminent earnings beat, it makes sense that Seymore would hesitate to recommend selling Nvidia stock -- even if he does feel it's a bit overpriced.

Furthermore, KeyBanc agrees that Blackwell production is ramping, and a new Blackwell Ultra (B300) chip is on the way, potentially boosting revenue even more in Q3. For these and other reasons, KeyBanc not only still rates Nvidia stock "overweight" (i.e., buy). KeyBanc actually raised its price target on the stock to $215 on Wednesday.

So, is Nvidia stock a buy or not?

That's the real question, isn't it? Wall Street's confident Nvidia will "beat" on Q2 next week. It's just worried that Nvidia will "miss" on guidance for Q3. Longer-term, though, is Nvidia stock a buy or isn't it?

Here's how I look at it, and I'll keep this really simple:

Valued at 4.28 trillion dollars, earning nearly $77 billion in annual profit, and backing that up with roughly $72 billion in annual free cash flow, Nvidia stock costs about 55 times trailing earnings and about 59 times free cash flow. For Nvidia stock to be a clear-cut buy, I'd want to see the stock growing earnings at least 50% annually over the next five years.

The best that Wall Street analysts expect Nvidia to do, however, is 30% annual growth -- even with nine out of 10 analysts polled saying Nvidia stock is a buy.

The math here isn't hard. Nvidia stock is not a buy at this price -- but it might be if it sells off after earnings.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.