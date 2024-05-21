Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Cyclical Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Cyclical sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on DraftKings (DKNG – Research Report), Li Auto (LI – Research Report) and Global-e Online (GLBE – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.
DraftKings (DKNG)
In a report released today, Daniel Politzer from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on DraftKings, with a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.72.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for DraftKings with a $54.18 average price target, a 22.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Stifel Nicolaus also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $51.00 price target.
Li Auto (LI)
In a report released yesterday, Ming-Hsun Lee from Bank of America Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Li Auto, with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.71, close to its 52-week low of $20.79.
Currently, the analyst consensus on Li Auto is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $45.55, a 100.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Citi also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $43.60 price target.
Global-e Online (GLBE)
In a report released yesterday, Koji Ikeda from Bank of America Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Global-e Online, with a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.69.
Global-e Online has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.43, representing a 27.0% upside. In a report released today, Morgan Stanley also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $37.00 price target.
