Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Cyclical Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Cyclical sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on DraftKings (DKNG – Research Report), Li Auto (LI – Research Report) and Global-e Online (GLBE – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

DraftKings (DKNG)

In a report released today, Daniel Politzer from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on DraftKings, with a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Politzer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 50.9% success rate. Politzer covers the NA sector, focusing on stocks such as Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Life Time Group Holdings, and Rush Street Interactive.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for DraftKings with a $54.18 average price target, a 22.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Stifel Nicolaus also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $51.00 price target.

Li Auto (LI)

In a report released yesterday, Ming-Hsun Lee from Bank of America Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Li Auto, with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.71, close to its 52-week low of $20.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 25.0% success rate. Lee covers the NA sector, focusing on stocks such as Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, XPeng, Inc. ADR, and BYD Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Li Auto is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $45.55, a 100.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Citi also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $43.60 price target.

Global-e Online (GLBE)

In a report released yesterday, Koji Ikeda from Bank of America Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Global-e Online, with a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Ikeda is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 57.7% success rate. Ikeda covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zeta Global Holdings Corp, ZoomInfo Technologies, and BigCommerce Holdings.

Global-e Online has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.43, representing a 27.0% upside. In a report released today, Morgan Stanley also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $37.00 price target.

