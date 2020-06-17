Wall Street All Set To Open Higher

(RTTNews) - Traders are also likely to keep an eye on Powell's second day of congressional testimony on Wednesday. A report on new residential construction may attract some attention on Wednesday. Housing Starts Data announcement also might be of importance for the day.

The worldwide coronavirus infections have reached more than 8.19 million, while total death climbed to 444,249.

Initial cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive.

Asian shares finished higher, while European shares are trading higher.

As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 177.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were up 14.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were gaining 48.00 points.

The U.S. major averages finished the session firmly positive but off their best levels of the day. The Dow vaulted 526.82 points or 2 percent to 26,289.98, the Nasdaq jumped 160.84 points or 1.8 percent to 9,895.87 and the S&P 500 surged up 58.15 points or 1.9 percent to 3,124.74.

On the economic front, the Commerce and Housing & Urban Development department's Housing Starts Data for May will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 1.100 million, while it was up 0.891 million in the prior month.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week will be released at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the crude oil inventories were 5.7 million barrels, while gasoline inventories were up 0.9 million barrels. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will testify before the House Financial Services Committee in a hearing entitled "Monetary Policy and the State of the Economy" at 12 pm ET.

Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester will speak at a Council for Economic Education Presents Economists on the Economy event on "The Fed's Response to Covid-19", with audience Q&A at 12.00 pm ET.

Twenty-year Treasury Bond auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester will speak at a Council for Economic Education Presents Economists on the Economy event on "The Fed's Response to Covid-19", with audience Q&A at 4.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks ended mixed in cautious trade on Wednesday. Chinese shares ended little changed with a positive bias. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index inched up 0.14 percent to 2,935.87, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained 0.56 percent to end at 24,481.41.

Japanese shares ended lower. The Nikkei average dropped 126.45 points, or 0.56 percent, to 22,455.76 after surging nearly 5 percent in the previous session on reports that the U.S. was preparing a sizable infrastructure proposal. The broader Topix index closed 0.40 percent lower at 1,587.09.

Australian markets finished modestly higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.83 percent to 5,991.80, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 0.84 percent at 6,109.20.

European shares are trading higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is gaining 51.93 points or 1.05 percent. The German DAX is adding 72.63 points or 0.58 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is progressing 27.99 points or 0.45 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is spiking 129.69 points or 1.29 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.87 percent.

