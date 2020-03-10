Wall Street All Set To Bounce Back

(RTTNews) - Initial cues from the U.S. Futures index clearly point to bounce back after a sharp plunge on Monday. Asian shares finished higher, while European shares are trading mixed.

There are not much economic announcements for the day.

The major focus of investors are still on the oil prices after the crash and the spread of coronavirus across the world. China reported lower infection rate and as a show of confidence Chinese President Xi jingping visited the worst hit Wuhan area.

As of 8.10 am ET, the Dow futures were up 831.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 100.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 295.25 points.

U.S. major stocks plunged on Monday. In its worst day since 2008, the Dow plummeted 2,013.76 points or 7.8 percent to 23,851.02. The Nasdaq plunged 624.94 points or 7.3 percent to 7,950.68 and the S&P 500 tanked 225.81 points or 7.6 percent to 2,746.56.

On the economic front, Redbook data for the week will be issued at 8.55 am ET. In the prior week, the store sales were up 5.9 percent.

The three-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks recovered from an early slide to end higher on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite index jumped 53.47 points, or 1.82 percent, to 2,996.76. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained 1.41 percent to finish at 25,392.51.

Japanese shares advanced. The Nikkei average ended up 168.36 points, or 0.85 percent, at 19,867.12, after touching its lowest level since April 2017 earlier in the day. The broader Topix index closed 1.28 percent higher at 1,406.68.

Australian markets ended sharply higher after suffering their worst single day loss in almost 12 years on Monday. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 fell into bear territory before recovering to end the session up 179 points, or 3.11 percent, at 5,939.60. after

The broader All Ordinaries index rallied 173.40 points, or 2.98 percent, to 5,995.80.

Australia business confidence and conditions weakened in February. European shares are trading mixed. France's CAC 40 is losing 281.42 points or 5.48 percent. Germany's DAX is up 278.87 points or 2.61 percent. FTSE 100 of U.K. is advancing 206.82 points or 3.45 percent. Swiss Market Index is up 296.38 points or 3.24 percent.

Eurozone's leading Blue Chip index,Euro Stoxx 50, is progressing 2.94 percent.

