Wall Street Aims To Surge

(RTTNews) - Investors might react to retail sales, industrial production, and homebuilder confidence to be issued on Tuesday. The traders are also likely to keep an eye on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony before the Senate Banking Committee.

The Covid-19 infection was confirmed in more than eight million people across the world while the good news is that U.K. experts found widely available dexamethasone is found to be a lifesaver in patients with the illness. The drug could reduce death by a third in patients on ventilators and by a fifth in patients on oxygen.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open higher. Asian shares finished up, while European shares are trading all positive.

As of 8.20 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 660.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were up 57.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were gaining 152.25 points.

The U.S. major averages fluctuated going into the close but held on to notable gains. The Dow rose 157.62 points or 0.6 percent to 25,763.16, the Nasdaq surged up 137.21 points or 1.4 percent to 9,726.02 and the S&P 500 climbed 25.28 points or 0.8 percent at 3,066.59.

On the economic front, the Commerce Department's Retail Sales for May will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 7.5 percent, while it was down 16.4 percent in the prior month.

The Redbook data, a weekly measure of comparable store sales at chain stores, discounters, and department stores, will be released at 8.55 am ET. The prior year over year store sales was down 9.7 percent.

The Fed's Industrial Production report for May will be published at 9.15 am ET. The consensus is for growth of 2.9 percent, compared to a decline of 11.2 percent.

The Business Inventories report for April will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 0.5 percent, slightly wider than 0.2 percent decline in the previous month.

The Housing Market Index for June will be revealed at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 44, up from 37 in the prior month.

The Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will testify before the Senate Banking Committee at 10.00 am ET.

Federal Reserve Board of Directors Vice Chairman Richard Clarida to speak at the Foreign Policy Association Federal Reserve Board of Directors Vice Chairman Richard Clarida to speak at the Foreign Policy Association at 6.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks soared on Tuesday. Chinese shares rose for the day. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index gained 41.72 points, or 1.44 percent, to finish at 2,931.75, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rallied 2.39 percent to 24,344.09.

Japanese shares rose sharply. The Nikkei average soared 1,051.26 points, or 4.88 percent, to 22,582.21, while the broader Topix index closed 4.09 percent higher at 1,593.45.

Australian markets soared to snap a three-day losing streak. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 jumped 222.50 points, or 3.89 percent, to finish at 5,942.30, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 228.10 points, or 3.91 percent, at 6,058.10.

European shares are trading higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is progressing 147.51 points or 3.06 percent. The German DAX is adding 418.34 points or 3.50 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is gaining 193.18 points or 3.18 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is adding 217.63 points or 2.21 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 3.44 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.