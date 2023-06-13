Wall Street Aims To Open Slightly Up

(RTTNews) - On a lean day of economic data announcements, the Consumer Price Index might get prominence on Tuesday. Geo-political developments might influence the sentiments of investors today.

The U.S. major averages finished Monday off their highs of the session. The Nasdaq surged 202.78 points or 1.5 percent to 13,461.92, the S&P 500 jumped 40.07 points or 0.9 percent to 4,338.93 and the Dow climbed 189.55 points or 0.6 percent to 34,066.33.

Earlier trends from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open slightly up.

As of 7.35 am ET, the Dow futures were up 4.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 4.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 36.75 points.

On the economic front, the Labor Department's Consumer Price Index or CPI for May will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.2 percent, while it was up 0.4 percent in the prior month.

The 52-week Treasury Bill Auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

The 30-year Treasury Bond Auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks advanced on Tuesday. Chinese shares ended slightly higher.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite index finished 0.15 percent higher at 3,233.67. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.6 percent to 19,521.42.

Japanese shares led regional gains. The Nikkei average gained 1.80 percent to 33,018.65. The broader Topix index closed 1.16 percent higher at 2,264.79.

Australian markets ended modestly higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 inched up 0.23 percent to 7,138.90. The broader All Ordinaries index settled 0.23 percent higher at 7,329.10.

European shares are trading mostly higher. CAC 40 of France is down 0.66 points or 0.01 percent. DAX of Germany is gaining 20.60 points or 0.13 percent. FTSE 100 of England is sliding 5.43 points or 0.07 percent. The Swiss Market Index is up 5.67 points or 0.05 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.074 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.