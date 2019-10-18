Wall Street Aims To Open Slightly Higher

(RTTNews) - Early signs from the U.S. Futures suggest that Wall Street might be opening slightly higher on Friday.

Investors are closely monitoring the Brexit deal that might have an influence on market sentiments. If the bill is passed unchanged on Saturday, the UK would leave the EU on October 31.

Asian shares finished mostly lower, while European shares are trading down.

As of 8.05 am ET, the Dow futures were up 23.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 2.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 2.25 points.

The U.S. majors closed higher on Thursday. The Dow bounced back and forth across the unchanged line before closing up 23.90 points or 0.1 percent to 27,025.88. The Nasdaq climbed 32.67 points or 0.4 percent to 8,156.85 and the S&P 500 rose 8.26 points or 0.3 percent to 2,997.95.

On the economic front, the Conference Board's Leading Indicators for September will be published at 10.00 ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.2 percent, while it little changed last month.

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan will speak in a moderated discussion at Reinventing Bretton Woods Committee "The Disentanglement of the Global Economy" event in Washington, DC, with audience and media Q&A at 9.00 am ET. Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George will speak at the Conference at 10.00 am ET.

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari will speak at the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines Annual Leadership Summit in Bloomington, Minnesota at 10.30 am ET.

Federal Reserve Board of Governors Vice Chair Richard Clarida will speak on the economic outlook and monetary policy at the "Fixed-Income Management 2019 Late Cycle Investing: Opportunity and Risk" conference held by the CFA Institute in Boston, Massachusetts, with questions from the moderator at 11.30 am ET.

Baker-hughes Rig Count for the week will be issued at 1.00 pm ET. The North American Rig Count was 1002, while U.S. Rig Count was 856.

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan will speak in a moderated discussion on energy and the economy at the Conference on Energy and the Economy in Denver, Colorado, with audience Q&A at 5.10 pm ET.

Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Friday. Chinese stocks ended lower . The benchmark Shanghai Composite index fell 39.19 points, or 1.32 percent, to 2,938.14 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended down 0.48 percent at 26,719.58.

China's economy grew at the slowest rate in nearly three decades in the third quarter, raising pressure on policymakers to roll out more measures.

China's GDP grew 6 percent year-on-year in the third quarter after rising 6.2 percent in the second quarter.

Japanese shares hit a 10-month high. The Nikkei average inched up 40.82 points, or 0.18 percent, to 22,492.68 while the broader Topix index closed 0.13 percent lower at 1,621.99.

Japan's inflation eased to the lowest level in more than two years in September, raising pressure on the central bank to ease policy further, data showed today.

Australian markets fell. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 35 points, or 0.52 percent, to 6,649.70 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 33.10 points, or 0.49 percent, at 6,758.40.

European shares are trading mostly lower. France's CAC 40 is declining 19.83 points or 0.35 percent. Germany's DAX is up 5.39 points or 0.04 percent. FTSE 100 of U.K. is lowering by 0.30 points or 0.00 percent. Swiss Market Index is losing 10.65 points or 0.11 percent.

Eurozone's leading Blue Chip index,Euro Stoxx 50, is declining 0.082 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.