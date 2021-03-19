Wall Street Aims To Open Positive

(RTTNews) - Friday is a noticeably quiet day as far as the U.S. economic announcements are concerned. The day's trading might be driven by activity in the bond markets. On the earnings front, delivery giant FedEx and athletic apparel and footwear giant Nike shall release quarterly results. Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive.

As of 7.52 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 13.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were progressing 7.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were adding 72.75 points.

The U.S. major averages all closed in negative territory on Thursday. The Nasdaq plunged 409.03 points or 3 percent to 13,116.17, while the Dow fell 153.07 points or 0.5 percent to 32,862.30 and the S&P 500 slumped 58.66 points or 1.5 percent to 3,915.46.

On the economic front, the Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week is scheduled at 1.00 pm ET. The North America Rig Count was 518 and the U.S. Rig Count was 402.

Asian stocks fell on Friday. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index slumped 58.40 points, or 1.69 percent, to 3,404.66, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended down 414.78 points, or 1.41 percent, at 28,990.94.

Japanese shares fell sharply. The Nikkei average fell 424.70 points, or 1.41 percent, to 29,792.05, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.18 percent to 2,012.21.

Australian stocks ended lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index slid 37.70 points, or 0.56 percent, to 6,708.20, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 44 points, or 0.63 percent, at 6,959.60.

European shares are trading mostly down. Among the major indexes in the region, the German DAX is losing 94.02 points or 0.63 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is declining 62.60 points or 0.92 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is down 14.46 points or 0.13 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.54 percent.

