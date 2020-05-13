Wall Street Aims To Open Positive

(RTTNews) - Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open moderately positive.

Asian shares finished higher, while European shares are trading in negative. Covid-19 infections in the U.S. increased to 1,408900 with total death of nearly 84,000. In fear of a shrinking economy, U.K. relaxed lockdown.

On Wednesday, the Labor Department is scheduled to release a separate report on producer prices in the month of April.

As of 8.10 am ET, the Dow futures were up 158.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 18.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing77.00 points.

The U.S. major averages ended Tuesday just off their lows of the session. The Dow slumped 457.21 points or 1.9 percent to 23,764.78, the Nasdaq plunged 189.79 points or 2.1 percent to 9,002.55 and the S&P 500 tumbled 60.20 points or 2.1 percent to 2,870.12.

On the economic front, the Labor Department's Producer Price Index or PPI for April will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 0.5 percent, while it was down 0.2 percent in the prior month.

The Atlanta Fed Business Inflation expectations for May is scheduled at 10.00 am ET. In the prior month, the Inflation Expectations were up 1.4 percent.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status report for the week will be issued at 10.30 am ET. In the previous week, the Crude oil inventories were up 4.6 million barrels, while Gasoline Inventories declined 3.2 million barrels. The 30-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will speak about current economic conditions in a webcast hosted by the Peterson Institute for International Economics at 9.00 am ET.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday. Chinese shares edged higher. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index inched up 6.49 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,898.05, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slid 0.27 percent to 24,180.30.

Japanese shares fell further from a two-month high. The Nikkei average dropped 99.43 points, or 0.49 percent, to 20,267.05, while the broader Topix index closed 0.14 percent lower at 1,474.69.

Australian markets ended modestly higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose by 18.90 points, or 0.35 percent, to 5,421.90. The broader All Ordinaries index gained 16.40 points, or 0.30 percent, to 5,513.70.

European shares are trading lower. CAC 40 of France is losing 67.61 points or 1.52 percent. DAX of Germany is down 132.05 points or 1.22 percent. FTSE 100 of England is declining 45.63 points or 0.77 percent. Swiss Market Index is sliding 56.03 points or 0.57 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 1.22 percent.

