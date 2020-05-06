Wall Street Aims To Open Positive

(RTTNews) - ADP's report on private-sector employment might be the major economic announcement on Wednesday. Closely watched Labor Department jobs report is scheduled on Friday.

The death toll in the U.S. due to the coronavirus pandemic is around 73,000, while infections climbed to more than 1,240,000. Spain reported new deaths of 244 and the total death climbed to 25,857. There was a spike in deaths in Belgium by323, with a total of 8,339.

Asian shares ended broadly higher, while European shares were trading higher. The initial trend on the U.S. Futures Index suggests that Wall Street might open positive.

As of 8.10 am ET, the Dow futures were up137.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 16.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 60.00 points.

The U.S. major averages ended on Tuesday in positive territory. The Dow rose 133.33 points or 0.6 percent to 23,883.09, the Nasdaq jumped 98.41 points or 1.1 percent to 8,809.12 and the S&P 500 climbed 25.70 points or 0.9 percent to 2,868.44.

On the economic front, Automatic Data Processing or ADP's Employment report for April will be issued at 8.15 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 20,000,000, while it was down 27,000.

Three-year and 10-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 8.30 am ET. The 30-year Bond announcement will be at 8.30 am ET.

The Treasury Refunding announcement will be held at 8.30 am ET.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status report for the week will be issued at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the crude oil inventories were up 9.0 million barrels, while Gasoline was down 3.7 million barrels.

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic will speak via Zoom at a USC Lusk Center for Real Estate webinar on the Fed's response to Covid-19 at 1.30 pm ET. Asian shares ended broadly higher on Wednesday. China's Shanghai Composite index gained 0.63 percent to end at 2,878.14 as traders returned to their desks after a five-day break.

Hang Kong's Hang Seng index rose 1.13 percent to 24,137.48.

The Japanese markets were closed for the Constitution Day holiday.

Australian markets finished modestly lower, dragged down by banks. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 22.50 points, or 0.42 percent, to 5,384.60, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 13.30 points, or 0.24 percent, at 5,464.80.

European shares are trading mostly higher. CAC 40 of France is down 14.83 points or 0.33 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 16.95 points or 0.17 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 30.33 points or 0.52 percent. Swiss Market Index is up 66.58 points or 0.70 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.28 percent.

