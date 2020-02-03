Wall Street Aims To Open Positive

(RTTNews) - U.S. has started air travel restriction, in view of spread of Corona virus. China is seeing the restriction as an over-reaction to the outbreak. The death toll in China climbed to 362 and more than 17,300 people around the globe are infected by the deadly virus.

ISM's Manufacturing Index for January and Markit Economic's Purchase Managers Index are the major economic announcements on the day.

As of 7.55 am ET, the Dow futures were up 111.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 14.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 44.25 points.

Asian shares closed mostly higher, while European shares are trading up.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive.

The U.S. major averages remained firmly negative on Friday. The Dow plummeted 603.41 points or 2.1 percent to 28,256.03, the Nasdaq tumbled 148.00 points or 1.6 percent to 9,150.94 and the S&P 500 plunged 58.14 points or 1.8 percent to 3,225.52.

On the economic front, Markit Economics' Purchase Managers Index for January will be issued at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is for 51.7, down from 52.4 in the prior month.

Institute for Supply Management's Manufacturing Index for January will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 48.7, compared to 47.2 in the prior month.

The Commerce Department's Construction Spending Report for December will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.5 percent, while it was up 0.6 percent in the previous month.

Fed Reserve Bank of Atlanta's President and CEO Raphel Bostic will make a public speech at 4.30 pm ET.

Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Monday. Chinese shares led regional losses. China's Shanghai Composite index plunged as much as 229.92 points, or 7.72 percent, to 2,746.61. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index edged up 0.17 percent to 26,356.98.

China's central bank unexpectedly lowered the interest rates on reverse repurchase agreements and pledged to inject $174 billion of liquidity into markets.

Japanese stocks fell sharply. The Nikkei average fell 233.24 points, or 1.01 percent, to 22,971.94, while the broader Topix index closed 0.7 percent lower at 1,672.66.

Australian markets hit three-week lows. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index tumbled 93.90 points, or 1.34 percent, to finish at 6,923.30, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 101.30 points, or 1.42 percent, at 7,019.90.

Energy stocks were the worst hit as oil prices extended losses on worries about lower demand in China. Woodside Petroleum, Santos, Origin Energy and Beach Energy lost 3-6 percent.

European shares are trading higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is climbing 13.92 points or 0.24 percent, the German DAX is adding 20.77 points or 0.16 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is progressing 31.45 points or 0.43 percent. The Swiss Market Index is adding 3.12 points or 0.03 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.22 percent.

