Wall Street Aims To Open Positive

(RTTNews) - Jobless Claims report for the week and PMI Index are the major announcements on Thursday. The markets are coming back to normal trading after the New Year's holiday.

Asian shares finished mostly higher, while European shares are trading positive.

Initial trading trends are pointing to a higher opening for Wall Street.

As of 7.40 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 165.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were increasing by 18.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 63.25 points.

The U.S. major averages ended Thursday just off their highs of the session. The Dow climbed 76.30 points or 0.3 percent to 28,538.44, the Nasdaq rose 26.61 points or 0.3 percent to 8,972.60 and the S&P 500 edged up 9.49 points or 0.3 percent to 3,230.78.

On the economic front, the Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 222K, unchanged from the prior week.

Markit Economics' Purchasing Managers Index or PMI for December will be published at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 52.5, slightly down from 52.6 in the prior month.

Three year, 10-year and 30-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 11.00 am ET.

Fed Balance sheet for the week will be released at 4.20 am ET. In the prior week, the level was at $4.166 trillion.

Fed's Money Supply for the week will be revealed at 4.30 am ET. In the prior week, the M2 Weekly Change was at $74.4 billion.

Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Thursday. China's Shanghai Composite index climbed 1.15 percent to 3,085.20 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index added 1.25 percent to close at 28,543.52.

Australian markets finished marginally higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 edged up by 6.50 points to 6,690.60 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 7.60 points at 6,810.

Australia's manufacturing activity logged its deepest deterioration in conditions since the survey began in May 2016. The Commonwealth Bank's manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 49.2 in December from 49.9 in November.

European shares are trading mostly higher. France's CAC 40 is progressing 78.12 points or 1.13 percent. Germany's DAX is gaining 118.81 points or 0.90 percent. FTSE 100 of U.K. is up 69.29 points or 0.92 percent. Swiss Market Index is slipping 113.21 points or 1.06 percent.

Eurozone's leading Blue Chip index, Euro Stoxx 50, is up 1.27 percent.

