Wall Street Aims To Open On Negative Bias

(RTTNews) - The U.S. economic calendar for Tuesday is relatively light. The Job Openings for February might get special attention.

Investors might be keenly watching the increase in coronavirus infections and the acceleration in the U.S. economy.

Asian shares ended mixed, while European shares are trading broadly higher.

As of 7.45 am ET, the Dow futures were down 28.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 5.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 23.50 points.

The U.S. major averages all closed firmly in positive territory on Monday. The Dow jumped 373.98 points or 1.1 percent to 33,527.19, the Nasdaq spiked 225.49 points or 1.7 percent to 13,705.59 and the S&P 500 surged up 58.04 points or 1.4 percent to 4,077.91.

On the economic front, the Redbook data for the week will be issued at 8.55 am ET. In the prior week, the store sales were up 9.8 percent.

The Labor Department's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey or JOLTS report for February will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 6.850 million, while was up6.917 million in the prior month.

The 8-week Treasury auction will be held at 11.00 am ET.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday. Chinese shares ended little changed with a negative bias. Markets in Hong Kong were closed for a holiday.

Japanese shares fell on profit-taking after three days of gains. The Nikkei average lost 392.62 points, or 1.30 percent, to finish at 29,696.63. The broader Topix index closed 1.47 percent lower at 1,954.34.

Australian markets rallied on Tuesday. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 57.20 points, or 0.84 percent, to 6,885.90, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 69.70 points, or 0.99 percent, at 7,133.90.

European shares are trading mostly higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is losing 25.81 points or 0.43 percent. The German DAX is adding 177.43 points or 1.17 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is gaining 82.22 points or 1.22 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is adding 92.63 points or 0.83 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.87 percent.

