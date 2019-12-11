Wall Street Aims To Open Mostly Up

(RTTNews) - FOMC announcement and Fed press conference are the major focus on Wednesday. Consumer Price Inflation report also might influence investor sentiments.

The market is closely watching U.S.-Chinese trade negotiations.

Asian shares finished mostly higher, while European shares are trading mixed.

Initial trends from U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open mostly higher.

As of 8.10 am ET, the Dow futures were down 32.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 2.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 15.50 points.

The U.S. major averages ended Tuesday slightly lower. The Dow slipped 27.88 points or 0.1 percent to 27,881.72, the Nasdaq edged down 5.64 points or 0.1 percent to 8,616.18 and the S&P 500 dipped 3.44 points or 0.1 percent to 3,132.52.

On the economic front, the Labor Department's Consumer Price Index for November will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.2 percent, while it grew 0.4 percent in the prior month.

Quarterly Services Survey for the third quarter will be issued at 10.00 am ET. In the prior quarter, the information revenue were up 1.8 percent.

Atlanta Fed Business Inflation Expectations for December will be released at 10.00 am ET. In the prior month, the inflation expectations were up 2.0 percent.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week will be revealed at 10.30 am ET. In the previous week, the crude oil inventories were down 4.9 million barrels and gasoline inventories were up 3.4 million barrels.

Federal Reserve Board of Governors' Federal Open Market Committee or FOMC meeting announcement is scheduled at 2.00 pm ET. The consensus is for an increase of 1.625 percent.

The Treasury Department's Budget for November will be released at 2.00 pm ET. The consensus is for a deficit of $196 billion, while the deficit was $134.5 billion in the previous month.

Fed Chair Press Conference is scheduled at 2.30 pm ET.

Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Wednesday. Chinese shares ticked higher. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index gained 0.24 percent to end at 2,924.42 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.79 percent to 26,645.43.

Japanese shares drifted lower. The Nikkei average gave up 18.33 points to finish at 23,391.86, while the broader Topix index closed 0.34 percent lower at 1,714.95.

Australian markets rose notably. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 45.70 points, or 0.68 percent, to 6,752.60. The broader All Ordinaries index ended up 41.10 points, or 0.60 percent, at 6,853.20.

European shares are trading mixed. France's CAC 40 is gaining 4.90 points or 0.69 percent. Germany's DAX is up 56.64 points or 0.43 percent. FTSE 100 of U.K. is adding 3.55 points or 0.05 percent. Swiss Market Index is losing 9.76 points or 0.09 percent.

Eurozone's leading Blue Chip index, Euro Stoxx 50, is up 0.24 percent.

