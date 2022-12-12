Wall Street Aims To Open Modestly Up

(RTTNews) - Consumer Prices, Import and Export Prices, Retail Sales, and Industrial Production as well as Fed Decisions will be of importance this week.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index point to higher open for Wall Street. Asian shares finished in the negative zone, while European shares are trading lower.

As of 7.00 am ET, the Dow futures were up 49.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 10.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 37.75 points.

The U.S. major averages finished Friday just off their lows of the session. The Dow slumped 305.02 points or 0.9 percent to 33,476.46, the Nasdaq slid 77.39 points or 0.7 percent to 11,004.62 and the S&P 500 fell 29.13 points or 0.7 percent to 3,934.38.

On the economic front, the Three-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 11.30 am ET and the 10-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET. The Treasury Department's Statement for November will be held at 2.00 pm ET. The consensus is for a negative $200 billion, while it was down $87.8 billion. Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic will give welcome remarks before Southern Cities Economic Inclusion initiative event at 12.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks declined on Monday. Chinese and Hong Kong stocks led to regional losses. China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.87 percent to 3,179.04 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 2.20 percent to 19,463.63. Japanese shares edged down slightly. The Nikkei average slipped 0.21 percent to 27,842.33 while the broader Topix index ended 0.22 percent lower at 1,957.33.

Australian markets closed lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 slid 0.45 percent to 7,180.80 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 0.48 percent lower at 7,370.60.

European shares are trading lower. CAC 40 of France is down 10.95 points or 0.16 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 31.61 points or 0.22 percent. FTSE 100 of England is sliding 12.37 points or 0.17 percent. The Swiss Market Index is down 46.90 points or 0.43 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.30 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.