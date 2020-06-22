Wall Street Aims To Open Moderately Higher

(RTTNews) - Rising coronavirus infections in the U.S. and other parts of the world are worrying investors. However, initial signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive. Asian shares finished mostly lower, while European shares are declining.

As of 8.15 am ET, the Dow futures were up 218.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 26.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 93.25 points.

The major U.S. averages closed mostly lower. The tech-heavy Nasdaq managed to eke out a small gain, settling 3.07 points or 0.03 percent up at 9,946.12. The Dow slumped 208.64 points or 0.80 percent to settle at 25,871.46, while the S&P 500 slid 17.60 points or 0.56 percent to 3,097.74.

On the economic front, the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago's National Activity Index for May will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 4.00, while it was down 16.74 in the prior month.

The National Association of Realtors' Existing Home Sales for May will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 4.290 million, down from 4.330 million in the previous month.

The 6-month Treasury bill auction will be at 11.30 am ET.

Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Monday. Chinese shares ended on a flat note. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index ended down 2.36 points at 2,965.27, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gave up 0.54 percent to close at 24,511.34.

Japanese shares finished slightly lower. The Nikkei average ended down 41.52 points, or 0.18 percent, at 22,437.27, while the broader Topix index closed 0.23 percent lower at 1,579.09.

Australian markets ended on a flat note. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index ended up 1.90 points at 5,944.50. The broader All Ordinaries index ended down 3.60 points at 6,058.

European shares are trading lower. CAC 40 of France is losing 18.85 points or 0.38 percent. DAX of Germany is down 42.87 points or 0.35 percent. FTSE 100 of England is declining 15.98 points or 0.27 percent. Swiss Market Index is sliding 37.41 points or 0.36 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.63 percent.

