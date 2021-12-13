Wall Street Aims To Open Moderately Higher

(RTTNews) - Investors might be focusing on the Fed's monetary policy meeting this week. Producer Price Inflation, Import and Export Prices, Retail Sales, Housing Starts, and Industrial Production also might get special attention.

Asian shares finished mostly higher, while European shares are trading up. Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open moderately positive.

As of 7.05 am ET, the Dow futures were up 32.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 9.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 54.75 points.

The U.S. major averages moved higher going into the close on Friday. The Dow rose 216.30 points or 0.6 percent at 35,970.99, the Nasdaq climbed 113.23 points or 0.7 percent to 15,630.60 and the S&P 500 jumped 44.57 points or 1 percent to 4,712.02. On the economic front, the 6-month Treasury bills auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Asian stocks rose broadly on Monday. Chinese shares rose after the nation's top decision-makers signaled policies may become more pro-growth next year. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index inched up 14.73 points, or 0.40 percent, to 3,681.08 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended 0.17 percent lower at 23,954.58.

Japanese shares rose notably. The Nikkei average gained 202.72 points, or 0.71 percent, to finish at 28,640.49. The broader Topix index closed 0.13 percent higher at 1,978.13.

European shares are trading mostly higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is progressing 14.73 points or 0.19 percent. The German DAX is adding 155.42 points or 0.98 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is declining 7.73 points or 0.10 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is adding 0.13 points or 0.00 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.73 percent.

